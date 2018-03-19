Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/19/2018 5:07 PM

Feder: Me-TV FM surges in Chicago radio ratings

Days after parent company iHeartMedia filed for bankruptcy protection, urban adult-contemporary powerhouse WVAZ FM 102.7 remained firmly entrenched as the top-rated radio station in the Chicago area.

But far bigger news in the Nielsen Audio survey released Monday was the growth of Weigel Broadcasting's WRME FM 87.7, the soft-rock oldies station known as Me-TV FM. Jumping from 21st place to sixth in one month, it delivered its highest total audience share ever. In middays the station ranked No. 2 overall -- behind only V103.

Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

