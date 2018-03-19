ECC hosts discussion on bullies Thursday

Lark Cowart, former assistant state's attorney, will lead a discussion about bullies, gender biases and harassment Thursday at Elgin Community College. Courtesy of Elgin Community College

Judson University choir members will be traveling to three Indiana churches next month to perform and raise funds for a 14-day European tour in May. Courtesy of Judson University

Elgin Community College hosts a panel discussion Thursday on bullies as part of its "Targets of Hate" series.

Lark Cowart, formerly an assistant state's attorney for 14 years, will lead the discussion titled, "When Bullies Grow Up -- Gender Biases and Harassment," from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Building G Spartan Auditorium on ECC's campus, 1700 Spartan Drive.

The series, which is the brainchild of ECC's Multicultural and Global Initiatives Committee, aims to facilitate campuswide conversations on timely topics with students, faculty, staff members, administrators and the community.

The event is free and open to the public.

District 158 'Dueling Pianos' fundraiser April 7:

The Huntley Community School District 158 Education Foundation host its "Dueling Pianos" fundraising dinner and raffle April 7 at Pinecrest Golf Club restaurant.

The event will run from 6 to 11 p.m. and feature the Spanky Dueling Pianos, a high-energy show with a pair of sharp-witted musicians taking requests, leading singalongs, and interacting with audience members. It is open to anyone 21 and older.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at district158.org/foundation. Sponsorship opportunities also are available ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Proceeds will fund scholarships, teacher grants, and materials to enhance classroom education for students in prekindergarten through 12th grades.

For details, contact Sara Mitchell at (847) 456-3502 or Kim Skaja at (815) 347-8810.

Judson choir prepares for Europe fundraising tour:

The Judson University Choir members travels to three Indiana churches next month to perform and raise funds for a 14-day European tour in May.

Choir Director Warren Anderson, who also directs the Demoss Center for Worship in the Performing Arts, said the Europe tour is expensive and the fundraiser is to help students struggling to meet their goal. He will lead a group of 39 students, along with artist-in-residence Huntley Brown, Judson President Gene Crume and his wife, Cindy, and Judson trustee Dennis Demoss and his wife, JoAnn.

The fundraising tour is:

• April 7: 6 p.m., Russellville Community Church in Russellville.

• April 8: 10:30 a.m., assembly for Hope's Point Church at the Shelbyville High School auditorium in Shelbyville.

• April 8: 6 p.m., The Bridge Church in Fortville.

"In addition to raising funds, we hope to bless the congregations for whom we'll be singing," Anderson said.

To donate toward the tour, visit judsonu.edu/go/.