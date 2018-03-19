Breaking News Bar
 
ComEd problem caused Geneva power outage

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

A problem with several ComEd substations left western Geneva without electricity Monday morning.

According to the city, ComEd "dropped power" to three of the five substations serving the city, including the one on Keslinger Road, the one on Western Avenue and the South Street site.

The outage started around 9:20 a.m.

City crews were able to reroute electrical service through other substations, and power was restored by 10:30 a.m.

The city has its own electric utility, purchasing power from outside agencies. The electricity flows into the city via ComEd's lines.

The problem at the substations is being investigated.

