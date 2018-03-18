posted: 3/18/2018 10:00 PM
Images: It's time for The Week in Pictures
Snow falls in Elgin Tuesday as a man crosses Douglas Ave.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Aliyah Bresette, 7, bounces with joy as she shops in the Barbie isle at the Toys R Us on Randall Rd. in Algonquin with her family Thursday. Her sister Destinee Wilson, 5, pushes a full cart as their mother Alicia Wilson and their grandmother Dianne Godsey, all of Lake in the Hills, try to control the shopping spree. They came because they heard of the plan to close all stores.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Frank Flores, of Durand, IL looks at some antique needle work during the 61st Spring Fox Valley Antiques Show held at the Kane County Fair Grounds in St. Charles on Sunday, March 11, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Six-year-old Liam Chisenhall, of Libertyville tries to catch snowflakes on his tongue as he walks home with his father Bryan outside Rockland School Tuesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Sophomore Hannah Kolbusz, 16, tears up while listening to a speech as South Elgin High School students joined a national walkout Wednesday. Students were protesting congressional inaction on gun control in response to the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 teens and staffers dead.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Kyle Spiegel moves his piece while competing in the 6th-8th grade category during the Illinois State Chess Championship at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Sampson, a 150-pound Great Dane puppy, wears a green tie during the St. Patricks Day parade on Main St. in St. Charles Saturday. He was with his owner, Tom Marcotte of St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville High School students crowd the football field as part of the protest on gun violence Wednesday morning.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Cary-Grove High School students Ted Conneen, 16, and partner Emma Price, 15, take part in the forensics class testing different materials as part of the science olympiad at the College of Lake County on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
South Elgin High School students joined a national walkout Wednesday to protest congressional inaction on gun control in response to the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 teens and staffers dead.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Olympian Bradie Tennell prepares for the Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day parade at Carpentersville Fire Station Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Allison Luber, of Elgin swims during the 2nd annual indoor triathlon at Advocate Good Shepherd Fitness Center in Barrington on Sunday, March 11, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Shannon Rovers bagpipe band marches in the St. Patricks Day parade on Spring St. in Elmhurst Saturday. They are from Chicago.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rebekah Nemirow, 7, of Highland Park holds an eastern indigo snake with help from her father, Adam, while Jacob, 5, watches during Reptile Rampage on Sunday at the Lake Forest's Recreation Center. The annual spring fundraiser was sponsored by the Wildlife Discovery Center and Lake Forest Parks and Recreation.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Senior Anne Marie Conroy, 18, with the school's therapy dog Ringo, signs the banner at Prospect High School that is making the rounds through out the 214 school district. As many as 20,000 signatures were collected to support the community at Parkland, Florida.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Barrington students in numbers close to 500 walk along Hough St. in downtown Barrington to protest gun violence in the schools and across the nation.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Barrington High School student Juliana Moreno, 16, center in gray, screams during a walkout in Memorial Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
There is a new bridge over Mittel Road as part of ongoing tollway construction on Elgin O'Hare Expressway in Wood Dale.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
A man rolls a tire along Lincoln Street in Des Plaines during an afternoon snowstorm.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Bella Massengale, 7, of Bensenville points to a group of sheep while her brother Joshua, 5, reaches through the fence during Maple Sugaring time last week at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. What I liked about this moment for the Perspective photo was how the three sheep strolled through their muddied pen area to reach the fence, and then get friendly attention from the Massengale children. This photo was published in the Perspectie column in the print edtion of the Daily Herald.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Stevenson High School senior Tessa Simon was one of the organizers for the walkout against gun violence Wednesday in Lincolnshire.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Senior Sara Torres, 17, holds a sign as she and fellow South Elgin High School students joined a national walkout Wednesday to protest congressional inaction on gun control in response to the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 teens and staffers dead.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A bulldozer moves garbage as seagulls fly frantically at the Waste Management Countryside Landfill in Grayslake Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dave Sager, a Schaumburg firefighter lifts out a victim as the Wheeling Fire Department hosts a simulated disaster training exercise at the former Orange Crush asphalt in Wheeling Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sovannary Vong takes down an old menu board as she refurbishes an old donut shop to open her Dimpled Donuts at 1315 Dundee Ave. in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
