Images: It's time for The Week in Pictures

Daniel White | Staff Photographer

Bella Massengale, 7, of Bensenville points to a group of sheep while her brother Joshua, 5, reaches through the fence during Maple Sugaring time last week at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago. What I liked about this moment for the Perspective photo was how the three sheep strolled through their muddied pen area to reach the fence, and then get friendly attention from the Massengale children. This photo was published in the Perspectie column in the print edtion of the Daily Herald.