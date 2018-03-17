Paddy-day pets part of color Saturday at Arlington Heights expo

Not everyone can travel to Ireland to kiss the famed Blarney stone. But there are opportunities to smooch a pooch at this weekend's Chicagoland Family Pet Expo in Arlington Heights.

Staged in the Clubhouse of Arlington International Racecourse, the 26th annual expo features more than 200 exhibitors hawking pet-related products and services.

And fundraising "kissing booths," featuring photo opportunities with dogs in green St. Patrick's Day gear, were just a few of the expo's more memorable sights Saturday.

"It is a special-needs breed," said Chicagoan Greg Shives with the nonprofit rescue organization AdoptaBull, which featured a kissing booth to draw attention to English bulldogs. "Sometimes people surrender them because they can't afford the medical care."

In light of last week's media firestorm about a French bulldog that died aboard a United Airlines flight, pet safety while traveling was also addressed by some of the presenters.

"I feel terrible about it, but hopefully it will be a lesson learned," said Kenny Sprouse, the Florida presenter of the educational entertainment show "That Guy with the Birds."

Sprouse and his retinue of 18 to 25 rescue birds travel the highways in a climate-controlled vehicle. But another option was suggested by workers for Paradise 4 Paws, a Chicago-based company that operates pet resorts and "Pooch Hotels" across the country for travelers wishing to board cats or dogs.

"You can check your dog in, you can park your car on-site, get shuttle service to and from the airport, and then check your dog out all in one fell swoop," said Paradise 4 Paws manager Nick Michael of Schiller Park.

Other Chicago-area businesses showed how much human trends have crossed over to the animal world. Deerfield-based ResQ Organics featured products with CBD hemp oil to treat a number of ailments. And dog treats sold by Lincolnwood-based High Hopes for Pets included mini-cupcake cooking kits and "grain-free" baked items for canines with wheat allergies.

"It's a great family-friendly event," said Jody Baum with Glen Ellyn-based Tower Show Productions, which produces the expo with sponsors including the Daily Herald. "We've had good attendance despite all the other Chicago St. Patrick's events."