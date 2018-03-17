Lake in the Hills pair face drug dealing charges

Two Lake in the Hills men were arrested this week on charges of selling drugs out of their house.

Gavin M. McDougall and Justin M. Reinier, both 22, face drug charges stemming from a police investigation into "numerous" citizen complaints of drug dealing at a house on the 100 block of Hilltop Drive, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the office's Narcotics Task Force arrested the suspects Wednesday after serving a search warrant. Authorities say they seized 180 grams of marijuana, 169 Xanax pills, heroin and cocaine residue, packaging materials and a digital scale. The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $7,000.

McDougall was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and obstructing justice. Reinier was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Both were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reinier's bail was set at $35,000; McDougall's was $30,000. They are due in court again Monday.