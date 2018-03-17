Beach Park man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old girl

hello

An 87-year-old Beach Park man is being held on $1 million bail after being charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Edmundo Aboytes, 87, of the 9900 block of Oak Forest Drive, appeared in bond court Saturday morning after being charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Wednesday to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where the 5-year-old victim was taken after telling her mother Aboytes had inappropriate sexual contact with her, authorities said.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Aboytes, following an investigation by the sheriff's office and Lake County Children's Advocacy Center. Authorities say Aboytes admitted to detectives he had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.

He is scheduled to appear in court again April 11.