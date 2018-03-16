Rosemont starts to furnish new ballpark

The new independent league baseball stadium under construction in Rosemont, Impact Field, will open May 25. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont

As work on the new $63 million, 6,300-seat Rosemont baseball stadium nears completion, the village is buying several items to furnish the inside.

The village board this week approved the purchase of concessions area menu display boards, point of sale concessions equipment and food service equipment carts for Impact Field. The village is paying $395,251 upfront, and will be reimbursed by food and beverage vendor Professional Sports Catering through the Chicago Dogs independent league baseball franchise.

The village also is paying $262,823 for TVs and refrigerators for stadium suites and John Deere turf maintenance equipment.

Opening day for the Chicago Dogs is May 25.