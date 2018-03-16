Fun runs in jeopardy? Palatine council puts operator on notice

Palatine village council members this week expressed concern about noise and other issues from last October's Halloween Hustle 5K Run and Kids Dash. Courtesy of Vicarious Productions

Palatine political operative Aaron Del Mar has been placed on notice by the village council that excessive noise or other problems might lead to the end of two fun runs produced by a company he owns.

Del Mar appeared before Palatine's elected officials this week seeking approval for the 13th Halloween Hustle 5K Run and Kids Dash and the Uncle Sam 5K Run, Walk and Kids Dash operated by his Adrenaline Sports Management Inc. Both races will benefit Palatine nonprofit Fathers Helping Fathers Inc., which Del Mar founded in 2006.

Before the village council approved the races, the performance of last October's Halloween Hustle was addressed. Officials said the downtown run triggered many complaints from residential neighborhoods after loud music played and a public-address system was used starting about 6:45 a.m. -- not 8 a.m. as approved by the village.

Councilman Kollin Kozlowski was among the elected officials who placed Del Mar on notice about potential fallout if noise or other complaints result from this year's Halloween Hustle on Oct. 27. At least 1,000 participants are expected.

"This is the last chance," Kozlowski told Del Mar, who is Palatine Township's highway commissioner and served on the village council from 2009 to 2013. "I mean, if something happens again, I won't be approving a run, a dash, a hop or a skip."

Del Mar, a Palatine Township Republican committeeman and a former Cook County GOP chairman, said the Halloween Hustle began and ended in an industrial area on Eric Drive to try to prevent noise drifting to residential areas.

He said part of the problem last year was that Adrenaline Sports handled the Palatine run and two others out of state simultaneously. Del Mar said he'll be in Palatine to oversee the 2018 Halloween Hustle.

"This year, we split our events so we have our core team -- seasoned professionals, highly trained executive race directors -- that will be here on site," Del Mar said. "We are also going to be handling sound internally. We won't be using an outside contracting company doing the soundtrack, so we'll be doing our own."

Village Manager Reid Ottesen sent a stern letter to Adrenaline Sports after the Halloween Hustle and noted some noise complaints were received about the Uncle Sam.

About 500 participants were in the inaugural Uncle Sam in 2017. Del Mar said the races bring visitors to downtown Palatine and boost businesses while benefiting Fathers Helping Fathers, which is involved in giving more rights to dads in child-custody cases, along with conducting education and development programs for every aspect of parenting.

Village officials are to meet with Del Mar to settle on a start time for the Halloween Hustle. Uncle Sam will have the children's dash at 8:40 a.m., with the 5K at 9 a.m. on July 1.

Despite the benefits of the Halloween Hustle and Uncle Sam, Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said this year's runs must operate within village parameters or "future events will be in jeopardy."

"That's kind of the way I see it," Schwantz said.