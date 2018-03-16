Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/16/2018 11:59 AM

Firefighters get training in rescue work following mock disaster in Wheeling

  • Schaumburg firefighter Scott Sturm prepares to enter a confined space and save an explosion victim as Wheeling Fire Department hosts a simulated disaster training exercise Friday at the former Orange Crush asphalt in Wheeling.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg firefighter Dave Sager lifts out a victim Friday as Wheeling Fire Department hosts a simulated disaster training exercise at the former Orange Crush asphalt in Wheeling.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A victim is lowered in a basket Friday as Wheeling Fire Department hosts a simulated disaster training exercise at the former Orange Crush asphalt in Wheeling.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Wheeling Fire Department hosted a disaster training exercise for several local fire departments Friday at the former Orange Crush asphalt facility located at 231 Wheeling Road.

The drill included a simulation of an explosion of the asphalt facility with six to eight employees unaccounted for. Team members needed to use rope skills in a confined space and deal with the need for heavy lifting and concrete cutting during the training exercise.

Team members came from members of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division One, which is comprised of fire departments from Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Elk Grove, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Streamwood.

