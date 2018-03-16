Firefighters get training in rescue work following mock disaster in Wheeling

hello

The Wheeling Fire Department hosted a disaster training exercise for several local fire departments Friday at the former Orange Crush asphalt facility located at 231 Wheeling Road.

The drill included a simulation of an explosion of the asphalt facility with six to eight employees unaccounted for. Team members needed to use rope skills in a confined space and deal with the need for heavy lifting and concrete cutting during the training exercise.

Team members came from members of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division One, which is comprised of fire departments from Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Elk Grove, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Streamwood.