Comet Frozen Custard reopens Tuesday

hello

Comet Frozen Custard & Coffee in Rolling Meadows plans to open for the season Tuesday, March 20. Daily Herald File Photo 2016

Comet Frozen Custard & Coffee in downtown Rolling Meadows reopens for the 2018 season next Tuesday, officials say.

The shop at 3001 Kirchoff Road closes in the wintertime but reopens every spring. It opened for the first time in August 2016.

City Manager Barry Krumstok said this week the business is taking down its old entry sign and putting up a new one that will have room to display what the flavor of the day is.