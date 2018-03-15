Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/15/2018 12:28 PM

Our Facebook followers express strong views on student walkout

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Barrington High School students participate in National Walkout Day on March 14.

      Barrington High School students participate in National Walkout Day on March 14.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Across the country and the Chicago suburbs, students participated in National Walkout Day on March 14. People spoke up for and against the event, and many took to social media to express their thoughts. You can read various opinions on this divisive topic expressed on our Daily Herald Facebook page. Here's a sampling of what some commenters had to say.

Those not in favor of kids participating in the walkout:

Here's another:

And another:

And here are comments from some supporting the walkout:

Here's another:

And another:

Who do you agree with? Share your opinion in the comments below or head over to our Facebook page to jump in the conversation.

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account