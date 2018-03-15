Our Facebook followers express strong views on student walkout

hello

Across the country and the Chicago suburbs, students participated in National Walkout Day on March 14. People spoke up for and against the event, and many took to social media to express their thoughts. You can read various opinions on this divisive topic expressed on our Daily Herald Facebook page. Here's a sampling of what some commenters had to say.

Those not in favor of kids participating in the walkout:

Here's another:

And another:

And here are comments from some supporting the walkout:

Here's another:

And another:

Who do you agree with? Share your opinion in the comments below or head over to our Facebook page to jump in the conversation.