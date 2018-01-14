Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/14/2018 10:57 AM

Firefighter shocked in Elgin attic fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Staff Report

A firefighter was injured and a house left uninhabitable Sunday after a Saturday night fire burned an unused mattress in an attic of a house near downtown Elgin.

Battalion Chief Terence Bruce said in a release a relative of a resident at the home on the 400 block of South Street reported the fire at 7:23 p.m.

The fire was brought under control quickly, but a firefighter suffered an electric shock when he came into contact with an exposed wire.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to attack the fire, which had gotten between roofing materials. The attic sustained significant fire damage; the second floor of the house was damaged by water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The person who reported the fire was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

Residents of the first and second floors of the house have been relocated.

Fire damage is estimated to be $15,000 to the building and its contents.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account