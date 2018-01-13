Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/13/2018 9:46 PM

Inappropriate messages sent to some Lake Park students

Daily Herald report

Some students attending Lake Park High School in Roselle received vulgar and hurtful messages from an anonymous phone app on Friday.

High school officials and police are investigating the messages, according to a report by NBC 5.

When contacted over the weekend, Roselle police dispatch declined to comment on the exact content of the messages. Barbara Layer, president of Lake Park High School District 108, didn't return a phone message seeking comment.

Parents and students with information were encouraged to contact the school resource officers at either the West Campus or East Campus, or reach out to local law enforcement. There is also a district anonymous tip hotline at (630) 529-3001.

