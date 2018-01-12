Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/12/2018 11:26 AM

Feder: ABC 7 shifts Larry Mowry to weekday weather front

  Larry Mowry and Cheryl Scott on ABC 7

    Larry Mowry and Cheryl Scott on ABC 7
    Courtesy of ABC 7

  ABC 7 meteorologist Larry Mowry

    ABC 7 meteorologist Larry Mowry
    Courtesy of ABC 7

 
Daily Herald Report

With the impending retirement of chief meteorologist Jerry Taft, WLS-Channel 7 announced a change in its weather front Friday. Larry Mowry, who has been appearing on the weekend morning newscasts, will move to weekdays starting January 22. He'll deliver forecasts on ABC 7's 4 and 6 p.m. newscasts, and on the 7 p.m. newscast the station produces for Weigel Broadcasting WCIU-Channel 26. Read the story at robertfeder.com.

