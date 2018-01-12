Coroner rules out trauma for frozen teen's cause of death in Waukegan

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Friday that the 18-year-old from Waukegan who was found frozen at the bottom of a backyard pool this week was not killed by trauma.

Cooper performed an autopsy on Lucio Cambray Friday morning. He said his office is awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

Waukegan police removed Cambray's body from a frozen pool behind a house on the 1300 block of North Jackson Street early Monday morning.

Cooper said at this point they do not know when Cambray died.

"We have some idea of a timeline but we are not releasing that information yet," Cooper said.

Cambray was reported missing to Waukegan Police in late December.

Waukegan Police did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment on the investigation.

This is the second time in two months the Jackson Street house has been associated with a death investigation. The house caught fire on Dec. 4 while 18-year-old resident Alonda Caballero Negron was trapped inside. Firefighters pulled her from the house, but she suffered smoke inhalation and died Dec. 10.

Waukegan Police said Wednesday they saw no connection between the deaths.