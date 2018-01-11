Son held without bail on charges of killing dad in Hoffman Estates

A 22-year-old man was ordered held without bail Thursday on charges he shot his father to death Wednesday in their Hoffman Estates home.

Hoffman Estates police said Alec W. Tarasiuk admitted killing his 57-year-old father, Walter Tarasiuk, in his home on Ash Road after an argument. Walter Tarasiuk died of a single gunshot wound to his head.

In denying bail, Judge Steven J. Goebel said the defendant, charged with first-degree murder, posed a "danger to the community."

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Lorna Amado-Chevlin said Alec Tarasiuk told police he was upset because his father called him a name, told him he was worthless and said he had failed to do anything productive with his life.

Tarasiuk further stated that he "did not like it when his father asked him to do chores around the house or look for a job," Amado-Chevlin said.

After the argument, Walter Tarasiuk retreated to his bedroom, donned a headset and played video games on his X-Box, Amado-Chevlin said. During the game, he interacted live with other online players, frequently yelling threats at them, Amado-Chevlin said.

Alec Tarasiuk, who was in his bedroom about 30 feet from his father's room, overheard the threats, authorities said. Alec Tarasiuk told them even though he knew his father was playing a game, he "felt threatened because he believed the verbal threats were meant to be directed toward him," Amado-Chevlin said.

Amado-Chevlin said Alec retrieved his father's loaded handgun from the garage and shot his father once in the head. He then shut off the game and returned to his room, she said.

Alec Tarasiuk, who until recently had lived with his mother in Arlington Heights, called 911 about 11:19 a.m. and told the dispatcher he had shot his father, Amado-Chevlin said, adding he later directed officers to the weapon in his bedroom. Officers found the victim in the master bedroom, still wearing his gaming headset with the controller in his lap, Amado-Chevlin said.

"This case has been a terrible tragedy for everyone concerned," said William Beattie, Alec Tarasiuk's attorney. "The family needs time to process and grieve."

Known as the go-to guy in his Hoffman Estates neighborhood for helping out with home improvements and organizing social events, Walter Tarasiuk was described as an "extremely nice guy" by neighbor Margaret Kent.

"He would go out of his way to help people with anything you need. Just give him a call and he's like, 'I'm in the city doing something, but as soon as I can, I will be over at your house,'" she said.

Another neighbor, Wayne Korecky, said Tarasiuk organized Friday night card games in what he described as a blue-collar neighborhood where many residents know each other.

Korecky said Tarasiuk had been looking at about 150 acres of waterfront property in a southern state to live in retirement.

"He just went through a class on how to build log homes," Korecky said.

Walter Tarasiuk's girlfriend had spent the previous night at the home but had left by about 9 a.m. the day of the shooting. Prosecutors say when she last spoke to Walter Tarasiuk -- about 11 a.m. Wednesday -- he told her he was playing a video game and appeared to be in a good mood.

Alec Tarasiuk next appears in court on Feb. 1