Police: Men call for pizza, then assault and steal driver's car in Elgin

Julio Hernandez, Justin Tackett and Marco Sarmiento were charged after a pizza delivery driver was robbed and his car stolen Tuesday, Elgin police said.

Three men were charged with armed robbery after they ordered a pizza to be delivered then assaulted the driver and stole his car, Elgin police said.

Elgin police were around the 1600 block of Mulberry Lane at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when the pizza delivery driver approached them and said he was robbed and his vehicle was stolen, Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

The driver told police that he got out of his car and was confronted by the three men, who demanded the food and other items and fled the scene in his car. During the robbery, the driver was hit in the head with a blunt object, Hilton said. The driver was treated at a hospital and released.

Later in the evening, Chicago police stopped the stolen vehicle in the 10000 block of South Beverly Boulevard and arrested the occupants.

Julio Hernandez, 25, of the 6000 block of South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago; Marco Sarmiento, 20, of the 1600 block of Mulberry Lane, Elgin; and Justin Tackett, 23, of the 1600 block of Mulberry Lane, Elgin, were charged with armed robbery without a firearm, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The robbery was first reported as a carjacking on social media, but the Kane County state's attorney's office decided those charges were not warranted, Hilton said.

All three were scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday in Kane County court.