Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 1/10/2018 10:12 AM

Trump lashes out at 'Sneaky Dianne Feinstein' for releasing transcript

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Tuesday released the transcript of an interview with the co-founder of a political opposition firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Tuesday released the transcript of an interview with the co-founder of a political opposition firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sen. Dianne Feinstein for releasing the transcript of an interview with the co-founder of a political opposition firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump calls the California Democrat "Sneaky Dianne Feinstein" on Twitter Wednesday. He says she released the testimony "totally without authorization."

Adds Trump: "Must have tough Primary!"

Feinstein on Tuesday released the transcript from the Senate Judiciary Committee's August interview with Glenn Simpson, of Fusion GPS. Feinstein had the ability to release the transcripts as the top Democrat on the committee, and her staff helped conduct the interview with Simpson.

Trump also repeated that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election is a "Witch Hunt" and says "Republicans should finally take control!"

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account