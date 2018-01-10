Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
1/10/2018

Sheriff's police still investigating death near Downers Grove

Justin Kmitch
 
 

More than 24 hours into a death investigation near Downers Grove, the DuPage County sheriff's office says it still doesn't have any information to release to the public.

The office released a statement at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday that offered no updates on the investigation on the 2100 block of 63rd Street.

"This investigation is still ongoing and we have no information to report. We are unable to confirm any inquires that have been made to our office at this time," the release said. "We hope to be able to release further information sometime (Thursday) and we thank you for your patience."

The DuPage County coroner also has not made any information available about the death.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the investigation says a 23-year-old man is in custody and has been interviewed by detectives since last night in the brutal stabbing death of his mother.

The suspect was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation Wednesday at an area hospital, the source said.

He has not yet been charged.

Investigators' vehicles were stationed outside a house on 63rd Street starting Tuesday afternoon. The street was closed to westbound traffic most of the afternoon and evening.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Chicago a woman and her two adult children lived in the home.

