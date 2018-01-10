Hoffman Estates bank robbed Tuesday; same man suspected in Addison heist

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed the Chase bank in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.
The man robbed the bank at 2555 W. Golf Road about 12:27 p.m.
He is also suspected of robbing the Chase bank at 1600 W. Lake St. in Addison. That robbery happened at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, authorities said.
The man is described as Hispanic, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a small build and in his 20s or 30s. He has black hair and wore a black winter hat, a black hooded jacket, red gloves and a multicolored scarf.
The FBI considers the man to be armed and dangerous.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.