Hoffman Estates bank robbed Tuesday; same man suspected in Addison heist

The FBI said it is looking for this man, suspected of robbing Chase banks in Hoffman Estates and Addison. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed the Chase bank in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.

The man robbed the bank at 2555 W. Golf Road about 12:27 p.m.

He is also suspected of robbing the Chase bank at 1600 W. Lake St. in Addison. That robbery happened at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, authorities said.

The man is described as Hispanic, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a small build and in his 20s or 30s. He has black hair and wore a black winter hat, a black hooded jacket, red gloves and a multicolored scarf.

The FBI considers the man to be armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.