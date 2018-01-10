Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/10/2018 8:46 AM

Hoffman Estates bank robbed Tuesday; same man suspected in Addison heist

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The FBI said it is looking for this man, suspected of robbing Chase banks in Hoffman Estates and Addison.

    The FBI said it is looking for this man, suspected of robbing Chase banks in Hoffman Estates and Addison.
    Courtesy of the FBI

  • The FBI said it is looking for this man, suspected of robbing Chase banks in Hoffman Estates and Addison.

    The FBI said it is looking for this man, suspected of robbing Chase banks in Hoffman Estates and Addison.
    Courtesy of the FBI

  • The FBI said it is looking for this man, suspected of robbing Chase banks in Hoffman Estates and Addison.

    The FBI said it is looking for this man, suspected of robbing Chase banks in Hoffman Estates and Addison.
    Courtesy of the FBI

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed the Chase bank in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.

The man robbed the bank at 2555 W. Golf Road about 12:27 p.m.

He is also suspected of robbing the Chase bank at 1600 W. Lake St. in Addison. That robbery happened at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, authorities said.

The man is described as Hispanic, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a small build and in his 20s or 30s. He has black hair and wore a black winter hat, a black hooded jacket, red gloves and a multicolored scarf.

The FBI considers the man to be armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account