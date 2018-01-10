Breaking News Bar
 
1/10/2018

Feder: WGN radio personality Milt Rosenberg dies

For nearly 40 years, Milt Rosenberg was the smartest man on the radio, Robert Feder writes. As host of "Extension 720," the University of Chicago psychology professor presided over a two-hour nightly meeting of the minds on Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN AM 720. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.

