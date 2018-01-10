Father admits striking 3-month-old son at relative's Mount Prospect home

A father from Chicago admitted on Wednesday that he struck his 3-month-old son on the back with his fist last September while he, the baby and the baby's mother were staying with relatives in Mount Prospect.

James Howard, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a child in exchange for a three-year prison sentence.

Howard admitted to police that he struck the infant on the back on Sept. 2, 2017, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Shilpa Patel.

During the hearing, Howard told Judge Joel Greenblatt he understood the seriousness of the charge and recognized what could have happened to his child. The baby was hospitalized with fluid on the brain, according to prosecutors.

"I never wanted to hurt my son," Howard said, adding, "I asked my higher power for strength ... to make myself a better father."

Howard received credit for 127 days in custody. He must complete at least 50 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.