Buffalo Grove man killed in Florida car crash

This SUV overturned on the Florida Turnpike last Friday morning, killing passenger Neil Glickman of Buffalo Grove, authorities said. Courtesy of St. Lucie County Fire District

Authorities in Florida responded last Friday morning to a car crash on the Florida Turnpike that resulted in the death of passenger Neil Glickman of Buffalo Grove. Courtesy of St. Lucie County Fire District

A Buffalo Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash last week while traveling in southeastern Florida, authorities said.

Neil Glickman, 53, was a passenger in a car driven by his son, 15-year-old Joel Glickman, last Friday morning on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

They were headed north at 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 170 in St. Lucie County when the driver lost control, causing the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV to leave the roadway and overturn into a ditch, the report states.

Neil Glickman was pronounced dead at the scene. Joel Glickman and a second passenger, Pamela Glickman, were taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation, they said. Under Florida law, a 15-year-old with a permit can drive if accompanied by a licensed driver 21 or older.

Neil Glickman operated his own Buffalo Grove-based financial investment firm since 2011. He spent 37 years in the financial and insurance business, including the last 17 as financial adviser, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Des Plaines native, Glickman was married to his wife, Pam, for 17 years and had two sons and a stepson.