Buffalo Grove man killed in Florida car crash

A Buffalo Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash last week while traveling in southeastern Florida, authorities said.
Neil Glickman, 53, was a passenger in a car driven by his son, 15-year-old Joel Glickman, last Friday morning on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
They were headed north at 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 170 in St. Lucie County when the driver lost control, causing the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV to leave the roadway and overturn into a ditch, the report states.
Neil Glickman was pronounced dead at the scene. Joel Glickman and a second passenger, Pamela Glickman, were taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce with serious injuries, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation, they said. Under Florida law, a 15-year-old with a permit can drive if accompanied by a licensed driver 21 or older.
Neil Glickman operated his own Buffalo Grove-based financial investment firm since 2011. He spent 37 years in the financial and insurance business, including the last 17 as financial adviser, according to his LinkedIn profile.
A Des Plaines native, Glickman was married to his wife, Pam, for 17 years and had two sons and a stepson.