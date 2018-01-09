Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
Lake County community transportation meetings set for this month

Daily Herald report

Open house community meetings regarding transportation options in Lake County for seniors, people with disabilities and the general public have been scheduled for later this month.

Visitors can review existing conditions and potential recommendations for service, offer feedback and ask questions.

Meetings are scheduled for: Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Barrington Park District, 235 Lions Drive, Barrington, and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 North Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach; Wednesday, Jan. 24, 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Township Senior Center, 17801 West Washington St., Gurnee; and Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Highland Park police department, 1677 Old Deerfield Road, Highland Park.

Visit www.lakecountyil.gov/194/Paratransit for more information.

