updated: 1/8/2018 10:24 AM

Bartlett police warn of telemarketer calls

Daily Herald report

The Bartlett Police Department has become aware the Metropolitan Alliance of Police is conducting its annual telemarketing solicitation of residents and businesses in the village.

Department officials are assuring residents and business owners the department does not receive any direct benefit from the solicitations nor does it accept any proceeds from telemarketing solicitation.

The Bartlett Police Department is further asking people that if a telemarketer states he or she represents the department, that a formal police report be filed so the claim can be fully investigated.

The solicitations can be reported, providing as much information as possible including names and phone numbers, by calling Bartlett police at (630) 837-0846.

To learn more about Illinois laws regarding charitable solicitations, visit illinoisattorneygeneral.gov.

