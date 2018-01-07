Breaking News Bar
 
Naperville congregations lift united prayers for peace

  • Kathy McBane, co-founder of Moms Building Bridges, gives the first keynote address Sunday during the 13th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville.

  • Rajinder Singh Mago from the Sikh Religious Society in Palatine gives the opening prayer Sunday during the 13th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service in Naperville.

  • Members of the International Buddhist Progress Society perform during the 13th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall on Sunday.

  • Becky Trombly-Freytag and her mother, Kelley Trombly-Freytag, of the DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church lead the audience in singing "Let There Be Peace On Earth" on Sunday during the 13th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service in Naperville.

  • Rajinder Singh Mago from the Sikh Religious Society in Palatine gives the opening prayer Sunday during the 13th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville.

  • Sami Siddiqui, Shafeek Abooubaker and Syed Abedi of the Islamic Center of Naperville talk Sunday with Bernie Newman from Congregation Beth Shalom during the 13th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall.

Daily Herald report

Participants from 19 faith communities lifted their wishes for peace, respect and dignity for all humanity through the power of prayer during an annual interfaith gathering Sunday in Naperville.

The 13th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service in Naperville drew members of Baha'i, Buddhist, Catholic, Christian, Episcopal, Islamic, Jewish, Presbyterian, Sikh and other congregations to pray for peace together.

Activist and interfaith groups including Ismaili Community Engaged in Responsible Volunteering, Moms Building Bridges, Unity Partnership and Women of Faith for Justice also joined in the ceremony at Wentz Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College.

Featured speakers discussed the ways they galvanize community for faith, dignity and respect.

Attendees heard how Cristobal Cavazos works to promote immigrant rights and defend immigrant workers as co-founder of Immigrant Solidarity of DuPage; how Sadia Covert helped write an anti-hate crime bill that became state law; and how Kathy McBane has united Naperville mothers to build an inclusive community.

