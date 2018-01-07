Four taken to hospital after West Chicago crash

Several people had to be extricated from their vehicles Sunday after a pileup in West Chicago, where road conditions were icy and slick, fire officials said.

Authorities responded about 4 p.m. to the multiple-vehicle crash at Route 59 and Meade Road, according to a news release from the West Chicago Fire Protection District. Crews called for backup to help free multiple people who were trapped in their vehicles.

Four people were treated at the scene and taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, authorities said. Additional information about the crash and the patients' conditions was not immediately available.

The call came during Sunday's hazardous winter weather, which included a mix of freezing rain and sleet, making it difficult for emergency personnel to work on the roadway and travel to and from the scene, fire officials said. Route 59 was closed until about 8 p.m.

West Chicago police and the DuPage County sheriff's office are investigating.