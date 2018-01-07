Dreams of summer at Schaumburg lake home show

hello

While a cold wind blew outside, outdoor enthusiasts looked forward to the warmth of the summer Sunday as they researched vacation homes and items with which to outfit them, at the 14th annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show.

The Schaumburg Convention Center hosted the event billed as the region's only show specializing in vacation homes and the second-home lifestyle.

The show offered "everything cabin," allowing visitors to talk to builders, architects and remodelers, try out rustic and specialty furniture, look at sporting gear and outdoor equipment, and speak with experts on landscaping and lakeshore maintenance.

Sunday's seminars featured Rob Mies discussing the importance of creating wildflower gardens in "Pollinators Live!," Chris Neumann with his suggestions in "Lake Home Designs for the Modern Family," and cabinologist Dale Mulfinger read from his new book, "The Family Cabin."

First-time show attendees Grant and Linda Vankerk of Downers Grove, who have a vacation home in Michigan, said they were there for ideas as they looked over items for sale.