Dreams of summer at Schaumburg lake home show

  • Cindy Mak of Aurora lounges in an Adirondack chair, made by Wade Thompson, owner of Wade's World of Woodworking in Batavia, during the annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Sunday.

  • Chainsaw artist Dan Hoffman of Unique Ideas Chainsaw Art talks with Chuck and Debbie Mueller of Johnsburg during the annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Sunday.

  • Bill and Naomi Mumma of Wilmington check out some metal art from Dream Designs of Tomah, Wisconsin, during the annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Sunday.

  • Ian Ableson, of the Organization for Bat Conservation, shows off a "Barred" owl during a talk by organization director Rob Mies, during the annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Sunday.

  • Grant and Linda Vankerk of Downers Grove check out a pontoon boat Sunday at the annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

  • Several rustic furniture vendors had their wares on display Sunday at the annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

Daily Herald report

While a cold wind blew outside, outdoor enthusiasts looked forward to the warmth of the summer Sunday as they researched vacation homes and items with which to outfit them, at the 14th annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show.

The Schaumburg Convention Center hosted the event billed as the region's only show specializing in vacation homes and the second-home lifestyle.

The show offered "everything cabin," allowing visitors to talk to builders, architects and remodelers, try out rustic and specialty furniture, look at sporting gear and outdoor equipment, and speak with experts on landscaping and lakeshore maintenance.

Sunday's seminars featured Rob Mies discussing the importance of creating wildflower gardens in "Pollinators Live!," Chris Neumann with his suggestions in "Lake Home Designs for the Modern Family," and cabinologist Dale Mulfinger read from his new book, "The Family Cabin."

First-time show attendees Grant and Linda Vankerk of Downers Grove, who have a vacation home in Michigan, said they were there for ideas as they looked over items for sale.

