DeKalb man killed in Geneva crash

A 28-year-old DeKalb man was killed early Sunday when the car he was driving struck an oncoming vehicle in Geneva, police said.

Adam L. Bruner was driving a Honda Accord west in the 1400 block of West State Street about 1:18 a.m. when he "failed to maneuver a curve," according to a news release from Geneva police. The car entered the eastbound lane and hit a Volkswagen Passat, which was being driven by an 18-year-old Geneva man.

Both men were taken to Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, where Bruner was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash, police said. The Geneva man was treated and released.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and Geneva police are investigating the crash. Police were unsure Sunday whether charges will be forthcoming.