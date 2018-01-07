Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/7/2018 3:40 PM

DeKalb man killed in Geneva crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

A 28-year-old DeKalb man was killed early Sunday when the car he was driving struck an oncoming vehicle in Geneva, police said.

Adam L. Bruner was driving a Honda Accord west in the 1400 block of West State Street about 1:18 a.m. when he "failed to maneuver a curve," according to a news release from Geneva police. The car entered the eastbound lane and hit a Volkswagen Passat, which was being driven by an 18-year-old Geneva man.

Both men were taken to Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, where Bruner was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash, police said. The Geneva man was treated and released.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and Geneva police are investigating the crash. Police were unsure Sunday whether charges will be forthcoming.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account