Highland Park man charged in stabbing; woman critical

A Highland Park man has been arrested following a stabbing that left a woman critically injured, police announced Saturday.

Jose Gonzales, 39, of the 1600 block of McGovern Avenue, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

Gonzales repeatedly stabbed a woman during the Friday night altercation at his home, according to a news release. The woman was taken to Evanston Hospital.

Gonzales and the woman know each other, but police didn't release information about the extent of their relationship.

Police found and arrested Gonzales near his home.

Some juvenile witnesses tried to stop Gonzales from leaving and suffered minor injuries, police said. They didn't require medical attention.

Three children were turned over to relatives, police said.

Bond for Gonzales was set at $300,000 Saturday in Lake County circuit court.