C is for cookie, and that's good enough for the Girl Scouts

  • Isabel Enciso, 7, of Round Lake's Brownie Troop 45707, thinks about the art design she just created, which depicts what the cookie of the future will look like according to her imagination as part of Girl Scouts annual cookie sale kickoff at the Allstate Arena on Saturday.

  • Jamie Brunson of Chicago skates with her daughter Mary, 9, right, of Girl Scout Troop 25551, and Genevieve Karpilov, 10, also of Chicago and the same troop at the Allstate Arena as part of the annual cookie kickoff on Saturday.

  • Camryn Doody, 8, of Lake Villa's Brownie Troop 45673, hangs with singers and twin sisters Carly and Martina Spiro, 16, who were there to throw a free concert as part of the Girl Scouts annual cookie sale kickoff at the Allstate Arena on Saturday.

  • Jennah Martinez, 8, and Jordon Llanito, 9, Brownies of Troop 50970 in Hanover Park, sort bottle caps as part of the Girl Scouts annual cookie sale kickoff at the Allstate Arena on Saturday. Jennah described it as "fun and awesome." Both girls are aiming to sell 200 boxes of cookies but so far have only sold 20.

Russell Lissau
 
 

Girl Scouts from throughout the Chicago area converged on the Allstate Arena Saturday to psych themselves up for the their annual cookie sale.

The cookie rally for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana attracted thousands of Scouts, troop leaders and parents to the Rosemont venue. They celebrated with cookie-related activities and by skating on the arena's ice rink before the Chicago Wolves' hockey game against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

They also attempted to set the record for the most number of cookies dunked in milk at one time. Documented proof of the feat will be submitted to Guinness World Records for consideration.

Chicago-area Girl Scouts will sell their famous Thin Mints, Trefoils, Do-si-Dos and other cookie varieties door-to-door and at various locations in February and March.

To find a cookie sale location, go to girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies.html and enter your ZIP code in the appropriate box.

