C is for cookie, and that's good enough for the Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts from throughout the Chicago area converged on the Allstate Arena Saturday to psych themselves up for the their annual cookie sale.

The cookie rally for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana attracted thousands of Scouts, troop leaders and parents to the Rosemont venue. They celebrated with cookie-related activities and by skating on the arena's ice rink before the Chicago Wolves' hockey game against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

They also attempted to set the record for the most number of cookies dunked in milk at one time. Documented proof of the feat will be submitted to Guinness World Records for consideration.

Chicago-area Girl Scouts will sell their famous Thin Mints, Trefoils, Do-si-Dos and other cookie varieties door-to-door and at various locations in February and March.

To find a cookie sale location, go to girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies.html and enter your ZIP code in the appropriate box.