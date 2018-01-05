Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/5/2018 10:21 AM

Woman killed in head-on collision in Long Grove

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A 78-year-old Arlington Heights woman is dead after the car she was driving crossed the median and slammed into an oncoming vehicle in Long Grove, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred on Route 83 near Route 22 at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The preliminary investigation shows the 2015 Subaru Outback driven by the unidentified victim was traveling north on Route 83 when she lost control due to an unknown reason, crossed the median and struck a 2004 Jeep Liberty.

The driver of the Subaru, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The woman driving the Jeep was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with nonlife threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Long Grove Fire Protection District and the Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene, authorities said. An autopsy is expected Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit, officials said.

Names are being withheld by police at this time.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account