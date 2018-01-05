Woman killed in head-on collision in Long Grove

A 78-year-old Arlington Heights woman is dead after the car she was driving crossed the median and slammed into an oncoming vehicle in Long Grove, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred on Route 83 near Route 22 at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The preliminary investigation shows the 2015 Subaru Outback driven by the unidentified victim was traveling north on Route 83 when she lost control due to an unknown reason, crossed the median and struck a 2004 Jeep Liberty.

The driver of the Subaru, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The woman driving the Jeep was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with nonlife threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Long Grove Fire Protection District and the Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene, authorities said. An autopsy is expected Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit, officials said.

Names are being withheld by police at this time.