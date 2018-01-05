The unusual reason a judge hiked suspect's bail to $5 million

Scott Turyna is back in the Kane County jail on $5 million bail after the St. Charles man suffered what authorities say was an aspirin overdose Dec. 21

When a judge hikes bail for a suspect in a violent crime to get that defendant back behind bars, it's usually to protect the crime's victim and the rest of the public.

In the case of Scott Turyna, it was to protect the St. Charles man from himself.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler said in court Thursday that Turyna's likely overdose on aspirin Dec. 21 was behind his decision to raise bail from $1 million to $5 million.

Until then, Turyna, 67, had been free while awaiting trial on charges he tried to kill his wife in May 2016. Now he's locked up in the Kane County jail.

Turyna was back in court Thursday asking Tegeler to lower bail to a level he could afford. He offered to undergo counseling if let free.

But the judge refused, saying it's his obligation not only to protect the public and ensure a fair trial, but to keep Turyna safe.

Twists and turns

Turyna's case has seen more than its share of twists from the start.

Authorities say he beat and shot at his now former wife at their home May 3, 2016. He was foiled by former St. Charles School District 303 board President Steve Spurling, who witnessed the attack while walking his dog past the couple's home, tackled and disarmed Turyna, then held him until police arrived.

Last summer, Turyna asked Tegeler for permission to visit a gun range with a shooting expert. The reason? He wanted to show he's an expert marksman who wouldn't have missed his wife if he really wanted to kill her. The judge denied the request.

In October, Turyna claimed he suffers amnesia and can't remember the attack on his wife. That, his defense argued unsuccessfully, makes him unfit to stand trial.

And then on Dec. 21, Turyna underwent emergency dialysis after what prosecutors said was an aspirin overdose. Tegeler boosted his bail to $5 million the next day.

He's scheduled to face trial Jan. 28.

The year in scams

Tax scams are out and phishing scams are in.

That's according to the Chicago and Northern Illinois Better Business Bureau, which on Thursday released its top 10 scams of 2017.

Phishing -- also referred to as vishing, smishing or pharming -- involves sending emails falsely claiming to be from a legitimate business in an effort to deceive the recipient into divulging personal information like passwords, credit card numbers and bank accounts.

Phishing can lead to losing massive amounts of money and valuable data, according to the BBB. To avoid becoming a victim, the organization says you should never click on links or open attachments from unsolicited emails and never provide personal information without first verifying the source.

The tax collection scam -- typically involving a call from someone falsely claiming to be from the IRS saying you owe money and face arrest if you don't pay up immediately -- fell to fifth on the list after claiming the top spot the past few years.

Placing second was the "Can You Hear Me" scam, when callers fake having a headset problem in an attempt to get victims to say "yes" on a recorded line. That verbal confirmation can then be used as phony proof of purchases in the future.

Online purchase scams ranked third as scammers are using the web to sell victims things like fake vacations, popular products at discount prices and even nonexistent pets, according to the BBB.

Rounding out the top 10 scams: employment scams, tax collection, debt collection, tech support, sweepstakes and lottery, travel, and identity theft.

Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of BBB serving Chicago and Northern Illinois, said consumers should report any potential scams to the organizations Scam Tracker at www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us.

"We consider those who report to be citizen heroes because they are informing others and helping us to do the same," Bernas said. "Knowledge is power and it's one of the most effective tools we have to help put a stop to scams."

Way to go

Hanover Park leaders honored first responders from several departments for their efforts to locate and rescue a woman with Alzheimer's disease who left home Dec. 2 without a coat, phone or money. - Courtesy of Hanover Park

Hanover Park leaders honored first responders from several suburban departments last month for rescuing a woman with Alzheimer's disease who'd gone missing after leaving home without a coat, phone or money.

The 58-year-old woman was reported missing the evening of Dec. 2, launching an extensive search involving Hanover Park police, the DuPage County sheriff's office and others.

During the search, officers spotted the woman half-submerged in the mud on a creek bottom at a nearby forest preserve. She was stuck and unable to free herself, according to the village.

Several officers immediately jumped in, pulled her from the water and rushed her to a nearby ambulance. Hanover Park paramedics began treating her for hypothermia before taking her to the hospital for further treatment.

At the hospital, medical personnel determined the woman's core body temperature was a life-threatening 88 degrees, according to police.

Hanover Park Mayor Rodney Craig and Police Chief Michael Menough presented officers with awards recognizing their perseverance, dedication to duty and quick actions that resulted in the saving of a resident's life, officials said.

New guy, familiar face

New Maple Park Police Chief Dean Stiegemeier is a familiar face in Fox Valley law enforcement and education circles.

Dean Stiegemeier might be the new guy in Maple Park, but he's a familiar face to many in Fox Valley law enforcement and education circles.

The small Kane County town recently hired Stiegemeier to serve as its top cop. His first day on the job was Tuesday.

Stiegemeier's last job was as chief of the South Beloit Police Department, but he's better known around here for his 34-year tenure in Carpentersville, including time as that department's deputy chief.

He also spent nearly six years serving on the board of education in Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300, spending time as the panel's vice president.

Stiegemeier replaces former chief Tony Ayala, who stepped down in September.

