Former Campton Hills caretaker accused of elder abuse gets probation

hello

Oyunaa Jargel can be resentenced to up to a year in jail if she violates probation.

A former live-in caretaker in Campton Hills has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to reduced charges that she attacked the husband of one of her patients and later ripped a feeding tube from the patient.

Oyunaa Jargel, 52, was arrested in early November 2016 and charged with abuse/neglect by a caregiver of an elderly person and aggravated battery to a person over 60, both felonies.

Jargel, whose address is still listed in court records on the 3N300 block of Woodcrest Court, Campton Hills, pleaded guilty in late December to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery and was fined $1,250 in addition to probation.

She also served two days in jail before posting bond while the case proceeded, records show.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti accepted the plea, in which prosecutors dismissed the most serious charges, records show.

Authorities said an intoxicated Jargel on Nov. 4, 2016, pushed her patient's husband in the chest and ripped a feeding tube from a patient's arm, which prevented a hospice nurse from taking blood and sent liquid spraying on the patient.

The most serious felony in the initial charges was punishable by a two- to five-year prison term, but probation was an option. Jargel did not have any previous arrests in Kane, DeKalb, DuPage and McHenry counties and the victims were not seriously injured. She also is to have no contact with the victims during her probation.

If Jargel violates her probation, she could be resentenced to up to a year in jail.

A message left at the Kane County Public Defender's Office, which represented Jargel in the case, was not returned.