Woman robbed at gunpoint in Buffalo Grove Subway

A surveillance video image of a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint Wednesday inside the Subway restaurant at 1008 Weiland Road in Buffalo Grove. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove police

A man wielding a gun robbed a female customer at the Subway restaurant at 1008 Weiland Road in Buffalo Grove Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was not injured during the armed robbery, which occurred about 2:40 p.m., according to Buffalo Grove police.

The robber, who was recorded by a surveillance camera, is described as a man with light skin, standing about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a white or light gray jacket with a dark gray hood and a dark-colored pants.

Police said the man held what appeared to be a silver-colored handgun when he approached the woman inside the restaurant and demanded money.

He was last seen heading southbound from the area on foot. A police dog indicated that the robber may have entered a parked vehicle on Bentley Place before leaving the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.