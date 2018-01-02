Wind chill advisory for much of Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning or advisory for northern and central Illinois and southern Wisconsin until noon Tuesday.

The weather service said the collar counties can experience wind chills up to 30 degrees below zero.

Frostbite and hypothermia to exposed skin can occur in these areas in less than 30 minutes.

People are urged to take precautions against the cold by wearing multiple layers of clothing, a hat and gloves.

The temperatures is expected to reach 11 degrees Tuesday afternoon, then dip back to 5 degrees overnight.