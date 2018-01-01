Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.
Seven-year-old Jodee Evans of Lake Zurich wears 2108 glasses as she blows a horn during Happy Noon Year at Wheeling Park District Community Recreation Center on Sunday. Families enjoyed dancing, games, a ballon drop, and a grape juice toast to welcome in the new year.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Masha Liokumovich of Buffalo Grove takes a selfie picture with her son, Jacob, 6, during Happy Noon Year at Wheeling Park District Community Recreation Center on Sunday. Families enjoyed dancing, games, a ballon drop, and a grape juice toast to welcome in the new year.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Anna Janas of Wheeling dances with her father, Arek, during Happy Noon Year at Wheeling Park District Community Recreation Center on Sunday. Families enjoyed dancing, games, a ballon drop, and a grape juice toast to welcome in the new year.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Neerav Raj looks back at his parents as he joins other children playing with a parachute during Happy Noon Year at Wheeling Park District Community Recreation Center on Sunday. Families enjoyed dancing, games, a ballon drop, and a grape juice toast to welcome in the new year.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Brandon Wassell of Winfield and Tyler Ekstrand of Westmont play hockey at the Central Athletic Complex Ice Rinks in Wheaton on December 31, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Silhouetted by the morning sun Tyler Ekstrand of Westmont plays hockey with friend Brandon Wassell of Winfield at the Central Athletic Complex Ice Rinks in Wheaton on December 31, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Felix Petrov of Vernon Hills walks his Yorkshire terriers, Cookie, Lucky, and Messi, in the frigid weather around Century Park in Vernon Hills on Sunday. Temperatures are going to continue to be extremely cold throughout the rest of the week.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Andrius Janiukstys, left, and his father, Daugyidas of Mundelein, walk on the frozen ice on Diamond Lake in Mundelein as they go ice fishing on Sunday. Temperatures are going to continue to be extremely cold throughout the rest of the week.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Andrius Janiukstys, left, and his father, Daugyidas of Mundelein, walk of the frozen ice on Diamond Lake in Mundelein as they go ice fishing on Sunday. Temperatures are going to continue to be extremely cold throughout the rest of the week.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Tyler Paxson, 4, watches a model train pass under a bridge at a display by the Lake County Society of Modular Engineers at the Great Train Show Saturday at the Lake County Fair Grounds in Grayslake. Tyler was with his mother Julie Paxson of Lake Zurich.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Children drive their own "trains" around a short circle track at the Great Train Show Saturday at the Lake County Fair Grounds in Grayslake.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dozens of displays of new and used model train sets and pieces were for sale at the Great Train Show Saturday at the Lake County Fair Grounds in Grayslake.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Circus Boy" Bobby Hunt pops a wheelie as he rides the worlds smallest bicycle during his performance at the St. Charles Library on December 31, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
"Circus Boy" Bobby Hunt gets help from Brian Zuckerman, 10 of St. Charles as he performs at the St. Charles Library on December 31, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
"Circus Boy" Bobby Hunt juggles during his performance at the St. Charles Library on December 31, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer