Residents safe after Naperville home fire

No injuries were reported Saturday night after fire spread from a chimney to the roof of a Naperville home, fire officials said.

Naperville police and firefighters called to the home in the 700 block of North Brainard Street about 7:31 p.m. arrived to find fire showing from the roof, authorities said.

All residents were evacuated from the home as 24 firefighters who responded worked to put out the blaze. Despite the subzero temperatures, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 20 minutes of arriving on the scene, officials said.

Firefighters contained the fire to the roof and chimney of the home, which was deemed habitable.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Naperville Police Department. the Warrenville Fire Protection District, the Downers Grove Fire Department, while the Wheaton Fire Department assisted by providing station coverage.