updated: 12/29/2017 8:21 AM

Feder: Reese Marcusson named acting CEO of WTTW, WFMT

Reese Marcusson has been named acting chief executive officer of Window to the World Communications, parent company of public television WTTW-Channel 11 and classical music WFMT FM 98.7, Robert Feder writes. In other news, Jim Ramsey signs off WGN Channel 9 for the final time Saturday night. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.

