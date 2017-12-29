Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/29/2017 5:30 AM

$150 to celebrate a hardworking window cleaner

Christie Willhite
 
 

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help a hardworking window cleaner. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Karen DeBack of Elgin:

"Every week, someone named Frankie cleans the windows at Kellenberger Auto in Elgin. He brings his own supplies, pulling them in a wagon. He is willing to work to earn money. I was at the shop once and watched him work. He did a good job.

"I would like to give Frankie the money so he can buy food and clothes, especially gloves. The owners have consented to deliver the money to Frankie for me since they never know when he's coming to clean the windows."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

