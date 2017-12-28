Breaking News Bar
 
Sugar Grove shooting suspect arrested in Arizona

  • Kennrith L. Foster, wanted in connection with a shooting in Sugar Grove, was arrested Thursday in Phoenix.

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

The man sought in the shooting of a woman at a Sugar Grove gasoline station was arrested Thursday morning in Phoenix.

The Phoenix FBI office's violent crime fugitive task force arrested Kennrith L. Foster, Sugar Grove Police Chief Patrick Rollins said.

When he returns to Illinois, Foster will be charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, armed violence, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Foster is accused of shooting a woman he knew around 3 a.m. Dec. 17 at her workplace on the 300 block of Sugar Grove Parkway (Route 47). He also beat her.

Police said they had a "previous relationship" and there had been previous domestic disputes.

The victim's condition was not available late Thursday afternoon.

Sugar Grove police said last week Foster's last known address was in Hammond, Indiana. Kendall County jail records indicated, however, that in November he was living in Plano.

