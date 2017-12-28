One month after dropping puck at Blackhawks game, Mount Prospect 10-year-old dies

hello

Less than one month after dropping the puck with Eddie Olczyk at the Blackhawks' "Hockey Fights Cancer" night, Lauren Graver, a 10-year-old Mount Prospect girl, died from the disease.

Lauren, a fourth-grade student at Lion Park Elementary School, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare muscle-based cancer, just a month before starting second grade.

A lifelong Blackhawks fan, Lauren was selected by Make A Wish Foundation to be an ambassador at Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 27, her mother Amy Graver said in a video posted by the Blackhawks on Twitter before the game.

"She just is all Blackhawks all the time," Amy Graver said of her daughter in the video.

In the video, Lauren said her mom and dad showed her a video of the ceremonial puck drop at last season's event and she said 'I wish I could do that,'

"They said 'that's going to be you this year,'" Lauren said in the video with a big, toothy smile on her face. "I was just out of my mind."

At the visitation for Lauren on Thursday night well-wishers were asked to wear Blackhawks gear.

There will be another visitation for Lauren from 9:30 a.m. until a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Raymond de Penafort Church on Elmhurst Road at Lincoln Street in Mount Prospect. The interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Lauren's family asks people to please perform random acts of kindness in Lauren's honor.

Lauren is survived by her parents, Amy and Dan, and her siblings Connor, Claire and twin Emma.