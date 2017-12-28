Barrington police chief recognized for railroad crossing safety work

Barrington Police Chief David Dorn's work stressing how drivers and pedestrians must be careful around railroad tracks has been recognized by a statewide organization.

Dorn is the first police chief to receive the Achievement of Excellence Award from Illinois Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit, nationwide public safety education and awareness organization focused on reducing crashes, fatalities and injuries at rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks.

Barrington Village President Karen Darch said the 2017 award presented to Dorn was "well deserved."

"He takes all aspects of his job seriously," Darch said Thursday, "and in a town like Barrington, crossed by two major railroads, rail safety is a critical part of that job. We are all very proud of Chief Dorn and thankful for the terrific work he does for our community."

In lauding Dorn, Operation Lifesaver said the annual excellence award never went to a chief before because its criteria typically fits work done by patrol officers and firefighters.

However, Dorn satisfied the criteria with his continuing and direct work with Canadian National Railway, Union Pacific Railroad and Metra in assisting Operation Lifesaver with depot blitzes, an Officer on a Train initiative and booths promoting the organization at Barrington's annual National Night Out gathering.

Dorn said the police department tries to enhance public safety throughout the village. He said rail safety receives a higher priority because train crashes with vehicles or pedestrians typically are fatal.

"Our most recent improvement was near Barrington High School," he said. "This (Main Street) crossing sees a very high level of students walking to and from school. We felt it was very important to improve the crossing specifically for those walking on and around the tracks. We worked with Special Agent Eric Graff from CN to add signs and sidewalk markings. We also worked with UP in adding signage and stop lines at other crossings in town."

As part of the Barrington High education campaign with Operation Lifesaver, Dorn coordinated installation of "See Tracks? Think Train" messages on sidewalks at the Main Street crossing east of the campus near Lageschulte Street.

Dorn, who's been Barrington's top cop since 2013, said the village has been part of Operation Lifesaver for several years. Police have presented the organization's railroad crossing safety programs to driver's education classes, community groups and more.

"It is a continual process to raise awareness about train traffic," he said. "That is why we will continue to educate the public and enforce violations around the tracks in order to improve safety."