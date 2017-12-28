$150 to help a giving family in need

hello

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help a friend who has fallen on hard times. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Sherri Wrobell of Arlington Heights:

"I'd like to tell you about my friend, Tammy. You may remember her family as the people who put on a spectacular Halloween display for 17 years that was featured in your paper. Her husband has cancer and she has three beautiful children, one with special needs. Her car was just damaged in a hit-and-run.

"I'd love to recognize her good deeds to others while fighting her own battles. If she is given the Believe Project money, I will double it."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.