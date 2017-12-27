Wind chill advisory in effect for suburbs

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the suburbs until 11 a.m.

If you go outside, be sure to wear multiple layers and limit exposed skin.

Be especially mindful to ensure children are dressed properly.

Wind chills will range from -15 to -25, and will cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, AccuWeather warns.