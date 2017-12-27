Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/27/2017 8:30 AM

Wind chill advisory in effect for suburbs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Eduardo Hernandez works Monday to clear snow off cars at McGrath Lexus of Westmont.

      Eduardo Hernandez works Monday to clear snow off cars at McGrath Lexus of Westmont.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the suburbs until 11 a.m.

If you go outside, be sure to wear multiple layers and limit exposed skin.

Be especially mindful to ensure children are dressed properly.

Wind chills will range from -15 to -25, and will cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, AccuWeather warns.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account