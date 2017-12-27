Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Ratings soar for Lite FM, 104.3 Jams

  • Lite FM was No. 1 in the latest ratings survey with an 8.5 percent audience share and a cumulative weekly audience of 2,390,700.

Nonstop Christmas music for the 16th year in a row again paid off for WLIT FM 93.9, Robert Feder writes. The iHeartMedia adult contemporary station shot to the top of the ratings, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Tuesday. The other big winner was WBMX FM 104.3 (formerly WJMK), which Entercom switched to a classic hip-hop and R&B format last month. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.

