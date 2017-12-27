$150 to help late friend's daughters

hello

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to support the teen daughters of a friend who died of cancer. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Vicky Eliopoulos of Bartlett:

"My girlfriend, Renee East, lost her 11-year battle to cancer in September. (She fought) with every ounce of strength to be here for her two daughters, ages 16 and 17. Unfortunately, their mom being sick is all they have ever known.

"(With Renee) not able to work for the past six years, money was very tight. The girls now live with their cousin, are in school and working to make ends meet. Financial burden and having money in their pockets should be the least of their worries. Not having that loving touch -- a hug, a listening ear or just a word of encouragement from their mama -- is what these girls are struggling with right now.

"These past two months have been extremely difficult. I know this money will not take away their pain, but I know it will help them financially and brighten their day."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.