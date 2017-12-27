$150 to help an ailing widow and her son

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help an ailing widow and her adult son with disabilities. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Barb Lightner of Arlington Heights:

"I'd love to give an ailing widow and her adult son some money they could use to purchase some essentials or something special.

"The woman lost her house to foreclosure several years ago and has been struggling financially to survive ever since. She just recently got diagnosed with Parkinson's, increasing her challenges.

"Her adult son with disabilities lives with her and neither has spent a penny on nonessentials in several years. They both lack many basics. Just today I dropped off socks for her as hers were tattered beyond repair. Both have endured so many hardships with little help from others and I think a gift would help lift their spirits as well as let them purchase items many of us take for granted."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.