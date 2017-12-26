Breaking News Bar
 
Suspected serial robber hits Algonquin bank

Daily Herald report

A serial bank robber apparently struck again Saturday afternoon at the TCF Bank at 103 S. Randall Road in Algonquin.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the man also believed responsible for robberies on Dec. 1 at Chase Bank at 300 Northwest Highway in Cary; and at TCF branches Dec. 10 at 13200 Village Green Drive, Huntley; Dec. 13 at 1860 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights; and Dec. 20 at 217 Irving Park Road, Streamwood.

The man is described as white in his late 20s to mid-30s, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a small build, weighing 130 pounds to 160 pounds with a light complexion. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

The man entered the Algonquin bank around 3:15 p.m. wearing a black wig with long hair, according to the FBI.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI's Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700. Tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

